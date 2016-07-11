VIENNA, July 11 Austria's government is set to
announce its bank levy reform on Tuesday, which will likely
include a collective 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) one-off bill
to lenders in exchange for deducting Europe-wide dues from the
national bank tax, sources said.
Two sources close to the negotiations, which are ongoing,
said on Monday it was not yet clear how the roughly 1 billion
euros, which represent around two years' worth of Austria's bank
tax, would be staggered, if at all.
A third source close to the negotiations said 1 billion
euros was the maximum amount banks had been willing to pay.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Adrian Croft)