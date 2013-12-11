VIENNA Dec 11 Austrian banks have raised their capital ratios but need to improve more, the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) said on Wednesday in its semi-annual financial stability report.

"A further build-up of capital is still warranted in the OeNB's view given the risk structure of exposure (in central, eastern and southeastern Europe), higher market expectations for regulatory demands, the better capitalisation of peer banks and the need to pay back state aid," it said on Wednesday.

It described the banking sector, which includes the biggest lenders to emerging Europe, as stable "with the exception of known problem cases". (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)