BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
VIENNA Dec 11 Austrian banks have raised their capital ratios but need to improve more, the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) said on Wednesday in its semi-annual financial stability report.
"A further build-up of capital is still warranted in the OeNB's view given the risk structure of exposure (in central, eastern and southeastern Europe), higher market expectations for regulatory demands, the better capitalisation of peer banks and the need to pay back state aid," it said on Wednesday.
It described the banking sector, which includes the biggest lenders to emerging Europe, as stable "with the exception of known problem cases". (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.