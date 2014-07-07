BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
VIENNA, July 7 Austrian banks should keep bolstering their balance sheets because they are uncercapitalised compared with their international rivals, the central bank said on Monday.
"Banks should continue strengthening their capital levels - by retaining earnings and/or tapping capital markets - to close the gap between them and their international peers," it said in its semi-annual financial stability report.
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.