VIENNA Dec 15 Austrian banks should strengthen their capital bases further to reflect new regulatory standards and their exposure to emerging markets in central and eastern Europe, Austria's central bank said on Monday.

In its semi-annual financial stability report, it urged banks to tackle credit risks and keep cutting costs, noting the bank sector's aggregate common equity tier 1 ratio - at around 11.8 percent at mid-2014 - lagged that of international peers.

"The Austrian National Bank recommends continuing efforts to cut costs, to address credit risks proactively and to improve the capital base in order to sustainably strengthen Austrian banks' profitability and ability to withstand risk," it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)