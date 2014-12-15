VIENNA Dec 15 Austrian banks should strengthen
their capital bases further to reflect new regulatory standards
and their exposure to emerging markets in central and eastern
Europe, Austria's central bank said on Monday.
In its semi-annual financial stability report, it urged
banks to tackle credit risks and keep cutting costs, noting the
bank sector's aggregate common equity tier 1 ratio - at around
11.8 percent at mid-2014 - lagged that of international peers.
"The Austrian National Bank recommends continuing efforts
to cut costs, to address credit risks proactively and to improve
the capital base in order to sustainably strengthen Austrian
banks' profitability and ability to withstand risk," it said.
