VIENNA Oct 16 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday he was in talks with lenders on restructuring Austria's bank tax, which banks complain burdens them in addition to Europe-wide charges.

"We are developing a new model," Schelling said at a business conference. The chief executive of UniCredit's Bank Austria said on Thursday the chances of what he called a reasonable arrangement for the tax were just above 50 percent. (Reporting By Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)