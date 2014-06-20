* Moody's cites "unprecedented" move by Austrian government
* Sees increased risk Vienna could hit senior bank creditors
* Kommunalkredit disputes Moody's rationale, cancels most
ratings
VIENNA, June 20 Ratings agency Moody's Investors
Service downgraded several Austrian banks on Friday on concerns
about a draft law unveiled this month that imposes losses on
subordinated debtholders in nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria
despite guarantees from its home province of Carinthia.
"The unprecedented nature of the government's decision to
place taxpayers' interests above the rights of creditors who had
previously benefited from a public sector guarantee indicates,
in Moody's opinion, that Austrian authorities are now generally
more willing to countenance bank resolutions in which losses may
also be imposed on senior creditors," it said in a statement.
Other ratings agencies have taken similar action in response
to the law, which a top banker said this week could boost
Austrian banks' borrowing costs by 1.5 billion euros ($2
billion) a year.
Nationalised lender Kommunalkredit Austria (KA) took issue
with Moody's rationale and cancelled nearly all its Moody's
ratings in a growing row.
"In the view of KA and the Republic of Austria, the above
mentioned draft legislation, which is still subject to the
parliamentary legislative process ... does not indicate a change
in the support propensity of the Republic of Austria," KA said.
KA is withdrawing all Moody's ratings for unsecured funding
instruments with immediate effect, except for its current
covered bond rating of Aa2, it said in a statement.
"The decision is due to differences in opinion between the
bank and Moody's regarding the - according to Moody's - reduced
support propensity by the Republic of Austria" for KA
, in which it holds 99.8 percent, it said.
Ratings agencies have taken the draft law approved last week
as a sign the government is less likely to keep supporting banks
that may need state aid. It annuls 890 million euros in
subordinated Hypo debt despite guarantees from the bank's home
province of Carinthia, an unprecedented move in Europe.
Austrian officials have called the law custom-tailored to
ensure investors in Hypo - and not just taxpayers - help pay for
winding it down.
KA posted a 2013 profit of 5.1 million euros and expects to
stay in the black in the first half, it said.
($1 = 0.7366 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson and
David Evans)