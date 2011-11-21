BRIEF-BATS reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* BATS reports fourth quarter net income growth of 50 percent
VIENNA Nov 21 Austria's top three banks are committed to new domestic guidelines which say they must fulfil Basel III capital rules in full from January 2013, the country's financial regulator said on Monday.
The steps, which were announced earlier on Monday, apply to Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit's Bank Austria, financial watchdog co-chief Kurt Pribil told a news conference.
"They have declared that they are committed to this approach," he said. Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said there was no risk that the banks would exit the region and said the new guidelines would not make banks need more capital next year. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Sakari Suoninen)
* Quarterly net investment income of $23.3 million, or $0.16 per shar
* Richard P. Shea is stepping down from position on Syndax board of directors and is joining CFO effective February 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: