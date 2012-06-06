(Adds missing word "not" in second paragraph)

VIENNA, June 6 Austrian banks' operations in emerging Europe are primarily in stable markets with good growth prospects, central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday, playing down news that Moody's had cut credit ratings for three big lenders.

"The downgrade should be seen in the context of a re-evaluation of the entire European banking sector in the wake of the debt crisis in some countries," he said in a statement. "This does not come as a surprise and not should be overrated."

He also reiterated that bank supervisors had already acted to limit banks' risks, for instance by introducing an early-warning system for excessive loans to local financing ratios. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)