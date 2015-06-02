VIENNA, June 2 Austria's Raiffeisen banking group is "well prepared" for higher systemic risk buffers proposed by the country's Financial Market Stability Board, it said on Tuesday.

"We are not surprised by the recommendation of the Austrian Financial Market Stability Board. Both RZB (Raiffeisen Zentralbank ) and RBI (Raiffeisen Bank International ) are constantly working on strengthening their respective capital base," a spokeswoman said in an email response to a query.

She noted RBI's programme to scale back in central and eastern Europe in an effort to boost its core capital ratio to 12 percent. "We therefore consider ourselves well prepared."

She noted it was still unclear how high the capital requirements would ultimately be as the final determination would be made in the course of the European Central Bank's annual Supervisory Review Evaluation Process. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)