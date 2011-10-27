* Banks have until mid-2012 to raise capital

* EBA says RZB needs 1.9 bln euros, disputed by bank (Adds breakdown of figures)

VIENNA Oct 27 Austrian banks need about 2.9 billion euros ($4 billion) to shore up their balance sheets for possible adverse scenarios, the country's financial authorities said on Thursday.

Europe's banks have been told to cut dividends and bonuses to help them find 106 billion euros to shore up their capital, and have agreed to halve the value of their Greek government debt.

The banks assessed in Austria's case include Erste Group Bank , Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) and Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI, the central bank and financial market watchdog FMA said in a joint statement.

The European Banking Authority, which has been carrying out regional stress tests on the banks, said Volksbanken would need 972 million euros to meet the requirements. Volksbanken said this could change because of its restructuring plans.

Raiffeisen disputed the 1.9 billion euro figure calculated by the EBA, but did not give an alternative number.

"RZB sees this figure as too high. It did not take into account the 1 billion euros of earmarked participation capital from private investors," it said.

Erste said it needed around 59 million euros.

The banks are supposed to submit their plans to the FMA during November and have until mid-2012 to raise the capital.

Austrian banks should be able to reach their capital targets without extra state help, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.

