* Austrian banks have good reputation in Russia - Nowotny
* Earnings in key Russian market likely to suffer - central
bank
* Banks set to focus on best-performing markets
VIENNA, Dec 15 Austrian banks are set to hunker
down in Russia despite a worsening business environment that
casts a cloud over one of their most lucrative markets,
Austria's central bank said.
Lenders such as Raiffeisen Bank International and
UniCredit Bank Austria rely heavily on profits from
Russia, which are under pressure as the economy buckles and the
rouble drops amid Western sanctions and weak energy prices.
"Russia was until now a strong earnings driver given very
high credit quality (but) the current situation with sanctions,
recession (and) a drop in oil prices does not of course point to
an improvement but rather a worsening," Austrian National Bank
director Philip Reading told a news conference on Monday.
Still, central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said he expected
banks to stay in Russia even as they start to retrench in some
other central and eastern Europe markets.
Austrian banks garnered respect and trust by persevering
through a previous Russian crisis, Nowotny said while presenting
the central bank's semi-annual financial stability report.
"I assume that also now when there are difficult times that
Austrian banks are prepared to stay on board and prove
themselves to be an element of stability. As far as Ukraine
goes, that is of course a much more difficult question."
Raiffeisen and Bank Austria have been unable to sell their
operations in Ukraine, whose economy is in crisis due to a
standoff with Russia over separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Nowotny said an era of brisk expansion in emerging Europe
was over for banks as they get pickier on where to work. "It is
surely not the case that there will be a general retreat, but
rather a concentration on areas where you are strong."
Banks should strengthen their capital base further to
reflect new regulatory standards and their exposure to central
and eastern Europe, the central bank also said.
Five big Austrian banks passed European stress tests of
their ability to withstand shocks, but Volksbanken
failed. It has announced plans to wind itself down next year, a
step that will prompt big writedowns.
Asked if the European Central Bank (ECB) would let the
wind-down go through without forcing its owners to plug the
looming capital gap, Deputy Governor Andreas Ittner said: "There
is no obstacle to pursuing further the plan as presented."
