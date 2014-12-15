VIENNA Dec 15 Austrian banks that have used
Russia as a major profit centre face more problems in future
given the political and economic situation, the central bank
said on Monday.
"Russia was until now a strong earnings driver given very
high credit quality (but) the current situation with sanctions,
recession (and) a drop in oil prices does not of course point to
an improvement but rather a worsening," central bank supervisory
official Philip Reading told a news conference.
He did not name any banks but Raiffeisen Bank International
and UniCredit Bank Austria rely heavily on
Russia for profits.
