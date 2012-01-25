VIENNA Jan 25 Standard & Poor's has affirmed the debt ratings of Austrian lenders Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and removed them from CreditWatch negative, the agency said.

The move followed S&P's one-notch downgrade of Austria's sovereign rating this month to AA+.

S&P affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Erste Group Bank and its Ceska Sporitelna A.S. unit; on Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG and its RBI unit, and on KA Finanz AG, it said.

"We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlooks on all entities are negative, apart from on KA Finanz AG, which is stable," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

In October, Austria's finance ministry said it was ready to help any struggling banks if needed and still had firepower under the financial market stability law to allow it to recapitalise banks, for example by providing guarantees.

The law earmarked 15 billion euros ($19.5 billion) for such measures, of which around 6 billion remains available, it added.

S&P said it affirmed the ratings on Erste given the two-notch uplift it affords for a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support if needed and its unchanged assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile.

But it cited pressure stemming from expectations of more adverse economic and financial market conditions throughout Europe - notably central and eastern Europe - and deteriorating operating conditions in Hungary, where Erste is a large lender.

This exposed Erste to more risk should negotiations on a financing deal between the Hungarian government, the International Monetary Fund, and the European Commission prove unsuccessful, it said.

It believed Erste would be able to hit European Banking Authority capital targets by mid-year.

"In our opinion, Erste will be able, mainly through retained earnings and reduction of risk-weighted assets, to reach this level without state support or capital issuance," it said.

S&P kept its Austrian Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment at group 2, on a scale from 1 as lowest risk to 10 as highest risk.

Its review of ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria would come out after it resolved the CreditWatch negative status on ratings for the bank's Italian parent UniCredit SpA. ($1=0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)