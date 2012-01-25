VIENNA Jan 25 Standard & Poor's has
affirmed the debt ratings of Austrian lenders Erste Group Bank
and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and
removed them from CreditWatch negative, the agency said.
The move followed S&P's one-notch downgrade of Austria's
sovereign rating this month to AA+.
S&P affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Erste Group Bank and its Ceska
Sporitelna A.S. unit; on Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG
and its RBI unit, and on KA Finanz AG, it said.
"We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where we had placed them on Dec. 8, 2011. The
outlooks on all entities are negative, apart from on KA Finanz
AG, which is stable," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
In October, Austria's finance ministry said it was ready to
help any struggling banks if needed and still had firepower
under the financial market stability law to allow it to
recapitalise banks, for example by providing
guarantees.
The law earmarked 15 billion euros ($19.5 billion) for such
measures, of which around 6 billion remains available, it added.
S&P said it affirmed the ratings on Erste given the
two-notch uplift it affords for a "moderately high" likelihood
of extraordinary government support if needed and its unchanged
assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile.
But it cited pressure stemming from expectations of more
adverse economic and financial market conditions throughout
Europe - notably central and eastern Europe - and deteriorating
operating conditions in Hungary, where Erste is a large lender.
This exposed Erste to more risk should negotiations on a
financing deal between the Hungarian government, the
International Monetary Fund, and the European Commission prove
unsuccessful, it said.
It believed Erste would be able to hit European Banking
Authority capital targets by mid-year.
"In our opinion, Erste will be able, mainly through retained
earnings and reduction of risk-weighted assets, to reach this
level without state support or capital issuance," it said.
S&P kept its Austrian Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment at group 2, on a scale from 1 as lowest risk to 10 as
highest risk.
Its review of ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria would come
out after it resolved the CreditWatch negative status on ratings
for the bank's Italian parent UniCredit SpA.
($1=0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)