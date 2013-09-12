VIENNA, Sept 12 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has lowered its "industry risk trend" view on the Austrian banking sector to "negative" from "stable", citing the potential that lenders may gamble more on domestic loans to boost profitability.

"A slowing economy exacerbates intense competition, putting already very low margins under further pressure," S&P said at an investor presentation.

"In this context, S&P anticipates that we may see increasing relative degree of risk and uncertainty that banks are willing to accept in the quest (for) higher earnings," calling this a concern should economic recovery set in later than expected.

S&P looks at the overall economic situation as well as specific sector risks when assessing the health of a country's banking system.

Big Austrian lenders including UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International are also the biggest players in central and eastern Europe.

S&P reiterated that it expected Austria and other EU governments to remain ready to support big banks which face trouble, but said regulations in the pipeline and changing attitudes about bail-outs could dilute this over time.

Although Austrian banks are not as strongly capitalised as peers active in central and eastern Europe, it said, most already fulfil Basel III capital requirements. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)