VIENNA, July 12 Austria's coalition government
reached an agreement on Tuesday to slash the country's tax on
banks, lightening a burden introduced in response to the
financial crisis and which lenders have complained about for
years.
The amount banks will collectively have to pay each year
will fall to roughly 100 million euros ($111 million),
Chancellor Christian Kern told a news conference after a weekly
cabinet meeting. The current level is about five to six times
higher.
As part of the tax overhaul, however, banks will make a
one-off payment of around 1 billion euros in total, which
Austria plans to spend on items including education, research
and infrastructure.
"We think it is a sensible measure to ensure ... the
necessary liquidity and enable a profitability that will help us
avoid problems like those we see in Italy," Kern said, referring
to the banking crisis gripping Austria's southern neighbour.
Austria will follow Germany's example and base the reformed
tax as of next year on lenders' profits rather than the size of
their balance sheets, which the levy is currently based on.
Shares in Austrian banks rose, with Erste Group
gaining 3.7 percent and Raiffeisen Bank International
up 5.1 percent, outperforming the European banking index
, which was 3.0 percent higher at 1250 GMT.
($1 = 0.9013 euros)
