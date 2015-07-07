VIENNA, July 7 Austria offered to pay Bavaria 1.23 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in a comprehensive settlement of multiple court cases relating to Austrian "bad bank" Heta .

"It's a step towards a settlement," Chancellor Werner Faymann told reporters after the Austrian cabinet's weekly meeting on Tuesday, saying he had empowered Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling to negotiate with Bavaria.

($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)