Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
VIENNA, July 7 Austria offered to pay Bavaria 1.23 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in a comprehensive settlement of multiple court cases relating to Austrian "bad bank" Heta .
"It's a step towards a settlement," Chancellor Werner Faymann told reporters after the Austrian cabinet's weekly meeting on Tuesday, saying he had empowered Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling to negotiate with Bavaria.
($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: