VIENNA Dec 2 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK
is paying back another 150 million euros in state
aid, it said on Monday, bringing repayments to 200 million of
the 550 million euros ($749 million) it got during the financial
crisis.
BAWAG, owned by investor Cerberus Capital Management
and one of six Austrian banks to come under direct ECB
supervision after stress tests next year, also confirmed its
target to reach a fully loaded Basel III common equity tier 1
capital ratio of at least 9.0 percent of risk-weighted assets
by the end of 2013.
"This will make BAWAG PSK one of the best capitalised banks
in Austria and allows the bank to execute its strategic business
plans without relying on any non-permanent common capital
elements such as participation capital," it said.