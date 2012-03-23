VIENNA, March 23 Austrian prosecutors scored a
rare victory in an insider trading case on Friday when a court
convicted three brewing executives for stocking up on shares
before an acquisition by Dutch group Heineken in 2003.
The court found eight other defendants not guilty for lack
of sufficient evidence. Prosecutors and defence attorneys lodged
appeals in the long-running case, the FMA markets watchdog said.
Austria has to date secured only one legally binding
conviction for insider dealing and the person got a suspended
sentence.
An appeals court in January upheld the acquittal of former
OMV chief executive Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer on insider
trading charges in a case that put Austria's reputation as a
financial centre in the spotlight.
The latest insider case centred on share purchases by what
the Austria media have termed "beer barons" before Heineken
bought the BBAG group for 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in
cash and assumed debt. The defendants denied any wrongdoing.
An FMA spokesman said Nikolaus Kretz was fined 54,000 euros
and told to repay 85,000 euros illegal profit. Wilhelm Mathes
was fined 36,000 euros and ordered to repay 114,000 euros, while
Christian Atzwanger was penalised 18,000 euros and ordered to
return a 65,000 euro gain.
($1 = 0.7579 euro)
