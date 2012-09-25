LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria (Aaa/AA+/AAA) is planning to issue a U.S. dollar denominated bond this week, said bank sources in discussion with the issuer.

The putative deal would be the sovereign's first dollar issuance in over a year.

Austria's Debt Management Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last Friday, Moody's affirmed Austria's Aaa government bond rating with a negative outlook. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)