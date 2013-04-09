LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has mandated banks for an upcoming 10-year benchmark euro bond issue, lead banks said on Tuesday.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International will launch the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Austria previously cancelled an auction scheduled for Tuesday. (Reporting By Josie Cox)