LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria is taking
orders on a dual-tranche bond sale, consisting of a 10-year and
a 20-year bond, said market sources on Wednesday.
The eurozone sovereign, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, has set price
guidance on the new October 2023 bond at mid-swaps plus 8/9bp,
and on the May 2034 bond at mid-swaps plus 18/19bp.
Lead managers marketed the new 10-year bond to investors on
Wednesday morning at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus
high single digits, and first floated the idea of an
accompanying 20-year deal.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen
Bank International will price the bonds later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)