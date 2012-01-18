LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank for a new 10-year euro syndicated issue, just days after S&P stripped the country of its Triple A rating.

The issuer is also exploring the possibility of a 50-year syndicated issue, depending on investor demand, one of the leads said as risk appetite in public sector bond markets continues to show signs of recovery.

Bankers are testing investor demand for the 10-year transaction at mid-swaps plus 100bp.

The announcement follows the pricing of a EUR4.5bn 10-year bond by the Kingdom of Belgium on Tuesday which reopened the syndicated bond market for Western European sovereigns after a four-month hiatus.

In an interview with IFR ahead of the mandate announcement, Herbert Stepic, chief executive of RBI said of Austria's downgrade: "While the government and we don't like it, it will have very little impact on the cost of refinancing for the Republic. Fitch and Moody's still have Austria at Triple A so the costs won't change and that's being reflected in the market." (Reporting by Helene Durand)