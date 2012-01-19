LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has attracted more than EUR4bn of demand for 10- and 50-year bonds, with investor appetite skewed more heavily towards the shorter-dated tranche.

Order books for the 10-year issue are over EUR3bn, just two hours after they opened. The issuer has now also opened books and set guidance on the 50-year trade it had been mulling at mid-swaps plus 135-140bp, having received indications of interest of more than EUR1bn.

Guidance on the 10-year bond remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 105-110bp.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International are managing the transaction, and are expected to close books at short notice with pricing due later on Thursday.

Austria announced plans for the fundraising on Wednesday, a day after Belgium raised EUR4.5bn via a 10-year bond after drawing demand of more than EUR6.5bn from 125 investors.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)