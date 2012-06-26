LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has priced a EUR5bn dual-tranche issue, its first foray in the euro syndicated bond market since January.

The sovereign raised EUR3bn through a seven-year tranche that priced at 42bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of guidance. This equated to 111.1bp over the January 2019 German Bund.

It also priced a EUR2bn June 2044 note at 100bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance. This equated to 97.3bp over the July 2044 Bund.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale led the transaction. (Reporting by Helene Durand)