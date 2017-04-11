(Updates with quotes, market comment)
By Matt Painvin
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria is offering
a generous premium to sell its first syndicated bond of the
year, which is coming against a volatile backdrop for eurozone
sovereigns ahead of the French elections.
The lead managers started marketing the 10-year benchmark on
Tuesday morning at initial price thoughts of 17bp area through
mid-swaps.
"The guidance is pretty generous," said a banker away from
the deal.
There was a 4bp new issue premium at that starting level,
according to several market participants.
"They need to offer a large discount," said a trader away
from the deal. "We are at the top of the market, spreads are
volatile and Austria has held in relatively well compared to the
soft core (countries)."
European credit spreads have been under pressure since the
beginning of the week, driven by French politics. Austria's
0.75% October 2026 has widened 4.5bp against Germany over the
last couple of days while French bonds have underperformed by
9bp.
Indications of interest at the first update had reached over
€4.25bn, including €550m of demand from the joint lead managers.
At the same time, books officially opened unchanged from IPTs at
swaps less 17bp area.
"IoIs are impressive," said the first banker. "The timing is
interesting as it is the first week of reduced QE and they
probably wanted to send a strong message."
The bond, due 20 April 2027, is expected to price later
today.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
Nomura and UniCredit are lead managers and the remaining primary
dealer group will be invited to participate as co-leads.
Austria is rated Aa1/AA+/AA+/AAA (all stable).
(Reporting by Matt Painvin; editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)