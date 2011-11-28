VIENNA Nov 28 Austria will not hold a bond auction next month because the state already has the funding it needs, the country's debt agency said on Monday.

The Austrian Federal Funding Agency had tentatively reserved Dec. 6 for an auction if needed.

"Due to better than expected budget developments and the associated completion of its funding programme 2011, the Republic of Austria does not use the auction date," the agency said on its website www.oebfa.at

Austria has skipped bond auctions in December in the past for the same reason.

