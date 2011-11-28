VIENNA Nov 28 Austria will not hold a
bond auction next month because the state already has the
funding it needs, the country's debt agency said on Monday.
The Austrian Federal Funding Agency had tentatively reserved
Dec. 6 for an auction if needed.
"Due to better than expected budget developments and the
associated completion of its funding programme 2011, the
Republic of Austria does not use the auction date," the agency
said on its website www.oebfa.at
Austria has skipped bond auctions in December in the past
for the same reason.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Shields)