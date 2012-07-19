VIENNA, July 19 Four mediaeval bras have been
found in a collection of textiles excavated from an Austrian
castle, confounding conventional wisdom that bras did not exist
before the 19th century.
The linen garments were found in the remains of Lengberg
Castle in eastern Tyrol. They resemble modern bras in that they
have two distinct cups, and have decorative needle lace that
would not have been visible when worn under a dress.
The bras were among 2,700 textile fragments found during
archaeological investigations of the castle by a team from the
University of Innsbruck, which began in 2008.
Carbon dating has now confirmed that the garments date back
to the 15th century, the researchers said.
Varying accounts exist of who invented the modern bra, but
Sigmund Lindauer, who came from a German family of corset
makers, patented an elastic version in 1913 and began mass
producing the garments.
The metal shortages of World War Two helped hasten the
demise of the corset.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Paul Casciato)