VIENNA Jan 11 Austrian Chancellor Werner
Faymann says he has a "hard time" with British Prime Minister
David Cameron, who tends to give a different message at home
than to fellow leaders in Europe.
The undiplomatic comments to newspaper Der Standard come
amid a debate in Britain about the merits of its membership in
the European Union as London becomes increasingly out of step
with other EU members.
While heaping praise on other European leaders including
Germany's Angela Merkel and Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker,
the Social Democrat said relations with Cameron were more testy.
"Why I have a hard time with David Cameron, also in a
personal relationship and when it comes to trust, (is) because I
get the feeling with him that ... he speaks differently in his
own country than he does in the European Council," Faymann was
quoted as saying.
He was referring to informal and confidential talks at
summits by European leaders at which he said they could openly
express positions without fear of having others spin their
comments for political advantage later.
"Everyone forgoes these polemics as a rule. And there are
really very few exceptions where someone or other tries to play
the victor afterwards," Faymann said in the interview released
ahead of publication on Saturday.
He did not give details of when this may have happened, or
over what issues.
Cameron faces pressure from within his Conservative Party to
call a referendum on whether Britain should remain in the EU, a
demand backed by opinion polls which show a majority of Britons
would, if given the chance, vote to leave the 27-nation bloc.
But business leaders in Britain have said they strongly
oppose the prospect of radically downgrading ties with its
biggest trading partner, while international partners from the
United States to Germany and Ireland have made it clear they
oppose a British EU exit.
The subject of Britain's relationship with Europe has also
led to perceptions of discord with the United States, with
Cameron's spokesman saying on Friday that U.S. President Barack
Obama had told the prime minister that he supported his drive to
renegotiate Britain's EU membership.
Relations between the two allies came under the spotlight
this week after a senior U.S. official made a rare and forceful
foray into what is an emotive domestic debate, saying Washington
wanted Britain to stay in the EU.