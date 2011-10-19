* Draft budget targets deficit of 3.2 pct of GDP
* Debt as percentage of GDP set to rise
* Finance minister says spending plan to maintain AAA rating
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Oct 19 Austria's 2012 budget deficit is
set to narrow more than expected to 3.2 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) despite a sharp economic slowdown,
undergirding the country's AAA debt rating, Finance Minister
Maria Fekter said.
Higher revenue from sales, income and corporate taxes is set
to counter increased spending on key areas such as education,
research and energy conservation as well as higher debt
servicing costs, she told parliament on Wednesday.
The draft spending plan saw the deficit as defined by the
European Union's Maastricht criteria beating the previous 2012
target of 3.3 percent and the 3.9 percent goal for 2011.
Higher-than-expected tax revenue amid an export-driven
economic boom earlier this year means the 2011 shortfall is now
expected to be around 3.6 percent, she said, down from 4.6
percent in 2010.
The budget assumes economic growth will slow to just 0.8
percent in 2012, as forecast by the WIFO economic research
institute last month.
"We assume we can keep the AAA rating with this
stabilisation budget and we expect that our (borrowing) spreads
will not rise further," she told reporters earlier, referring to
the premium over benchmark Germany that Austria has to pay.
The spread for 10-year debt was little changed at around 102
basis points by 0940 GMT.
Fekter said Austria, one of six euro zone countries still
possessing a top-notch debt rating, would balance the need to
consolidate public finances against the country's overall
economic interests.
"We have decided not to slam on the brakes on the deficit
because that locks the wheels of the economy, but rather to
reduce the deficits continuously," she said.
"Reducing the deficit has priority, but we also are keeping
an eye on jobs and the economy."
EURO ZONE PRESSURE
She was speaking after Moody's cut Spain's sovereign debt
rating by two notches, citing the country's vulnerability to the
euro zone debt crisis and piling pressure on EU leaders to act
decisively at a summit this weekend.
Fekter's earlier hopes that the 2012 deficit could get under
the 3 percent Maastricht ceiling were dashed by downgrades in
growth forecasts by research institutes on which Vienna relies.
The gap is supposed to hit 2 percent by 2015.
Public-sector debt is set to rise to 74.6 percent of GDP in
2012 from an envisaged 73.6 percent this year but fall short of
the government's previous forecast of 75.0 percent, she said.
The debt rate is supposed to start declining after a peak of
75.5 percent in 2013.
Austria set aside 15 billion euros ($20.5 billion) during
the financial crisis for recapitalising troubled banks -- of
which 6 billion remains in reserve. Funds deployed this way are
reflected in national debt but not the budget.
When banks repay capital, it reduces the national debt but
repayments have been on hold as regulators encourage banks to
preserve as much capital as possible to withstand potential
shocks to the financial system.
Officials said public-sector data included some debt at
state railways OeBB but not at motorways administration ASFINAG
or KA Finanz, the bad bank split off from nationalised lender
Kommunalkredit.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Stephen Nisbet)