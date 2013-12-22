VIENNA Dec 22 Austria is targeting a structural
budget deficit of 1.5 percent of economic output next year as it
works toward a balanced budget in 2016, new Finance Minister
Michael Spindelegger told a Sunday newspaper.
The centrist coalition sworn in for another five-year term
in the euro zone member last week is still working on the 2014
budget plan that is due to go to parliament early in the year.
"We are missing about 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion)
because of the weak economy. That means we won't be able to keep
the new borrowing requirement to 1.3 percent. We will stay on
track with 1.5 percent," Spindelegger was quoted as saying in an
interview published by Oesterreich.
Austria's 2013 budget envisioned a nominal 2.3 percent
deficit, but officials have said final results will be better
thanks to higher-than-expected tax revenue and one-off income
from a mobile frequency auction. It had aimed for a 1.2 percent
structural deficit that excludes one-off items.
Spindelegger, leader of the conservative People's Party,
switched to finance from the foreign ministry in the new cabinet
led by Social Democrat Chancellor Werner Faymann.
One of his biggest challenges will be coming up with a plan
for handling nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria,
whose chronic need for state aid is complicating efforts to
reduce debt and deficits.
The country's political leaders, central bank and Hypo
itself have ruled out letting the lender go bust, which would
trigger around 14 billion in debt guarantees from home province
Carinthia that the province cannot afford.
Under a restructuring plan agreed with the European
Commission, Austria can give Hypo 5.4 billion euros in capital
from 2013 to 2017. Up to 3.65 billion of that remains available.
Spindelegger gave few clues into the latest thinking on
Hypo, telling the Kurier paper: "At stake here is the best
solution for all involved. Too much cannot be demanded of either
taxpayers or the banking sector."
The coalition partners have earmarked 5.8 billion euros in
aid to struggling banks over the next five years.
($1 = 0.7315 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Collett-White)