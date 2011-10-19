VIENNA Oct 19 Austria's draft 2012 budget envisions a deficit of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), better than the previous target of 3.3 percent and the 3.9 percent goal for 2011 that is also likely to be beaten, officials said.

The government spending plan assumes economic growth will slow to just 0.8 percent, as forecast by the WIFO economic research institute last month, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.

"We assume we can well keep the AAA rating with this stabilisation budget and we expect that our (borrowing) spreads will not rise further," she told reporters.

"We have decided not to slam on the brakes on the deficit because that locks the wheels of the economy, but rather to reduce the deficits continuously," she said.

"Reducing the deficit has priority, but we also are keeping an eye on jobs and the economy."

Brisk economic growth so far this year means the 2011 deficit will narrow more than expected from the 4.6 percent gap in 2010, she said.

The public-sector debt as defined by the European Union's Maastricht criteria is set to rise to 74.6 percent of GDP in 2012 from an envisaged 73.6 percent this year but fall short of the government's previous forecast of 75.0 percent, she said.

