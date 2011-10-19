VIENNA Oct 19 Austria's draft 2012 budget
envisions a deficit of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP), better than the previous target of 3.3 percent and the
3.9 percent goal for 2011 that is also likely to be beaten,
officials said.
The government spending plan assumes economic growth will
slow to just 0.8 percent, as forecast by the WIFO economic
research institute last month, Finance Minister Maria Fekter
said.
"We assume we can well keep the AAA rating with this
stabilisation budget and we expect that our (borrowing) spreads
will not rise further," she told reporters.
"We have decided not to slam on the brakes on the deficit
because that locks the wheels of the economy, but rather to
reduce the deficits continuously," she said.
"Reducing the deficit has priority, but we also are keeping
an eye on jobs and the economy."
Brisk economic growth so far this year means the 2011
deficit will narrow more than expected from the 4.6 percent gap
in 2010, she said.
The public-sector debt as defined by the European Union's
Maastricht criteria is set to rise to 74.6 percent of GDP in
2012 from an envisaged 73.6 percent this year but fall short of
the government's previous forecast of 75.0 percent, she said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)