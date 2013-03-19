BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, March 19 Austrian property group CA Immo said on Tuesday it had begun the partial sale of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, with binding offers expected in the second quarter.
CA Immo said it planned property sales of about 250 million euros ($324 million) this year, and that it would use most of the funds released for debt reduction, with about 200 million euros earmarked for investment in current development projects.
In 2012, rental income rose 6 percent to 281 million euros while net income after minorities fell to 54 million from 63 million, broadly in line with expectations. CA Immo proposed a steady dividend of 0.38 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : http://on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage: