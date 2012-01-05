LONDON Jan 5 Austrian debt insurance costs surged 17 basis points on Thursday to the highest levels since end-November 2011 on fears that its banks could be negatively impacted by the rising risks from Hungary.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose to 228 basis points, according to data from Markit. The CDS are up almost 50 basis points since the start of 2012.

Austrian banks have invested heavily in eastern Europe, including Hungary. Hungarian banks are estimated to have external debt liabilities worth $25 billion to Western parent banks this year.

"Austrian banks have considerable exposure to Hungary, thus it was no surprise to Austria's sovereign spreads widen," Markit said in a note.

Five-year CDS for Austria's Erste Bank rose 20 bps on Thursday to 360 bps, the highest since mid-December. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Carolyn Cohn)