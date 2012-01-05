(Adds background, share prices)

LONDON Jan 5 The cost of insuring Austrian sovereign debt against default spiked to a six-week high on Thursday while bank shares fell on fears that rising risks from Hungary could hit the country's lenders.

Five-year credit default swaps were 23 basis points higher on the day at 234 basis points by 1530 GMT, according to data from Markit, meaning that it costs 234,000 euros to insure 10 million euros of Austrian debt against default over five years. Its sovereign CDS price has risen more than 50 basis points since the start of 2012.

Hungary pledged on Thursday to seek a quick deal with international lenders to shore up financial markets which are plunging in a deepening crisis due to the government's widely criticised policy course.

Austrian banks have invested heavily in eastern Europe, and are among the biggest lenders within Hungary, with around $41.6 billion of exposure at mid-2011, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

"What's happening in Hungary is giving investors a lot of fright and they will be making the connection between the Hungarian banking system and the Austrian banking system," said William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics in London.

Hungarian banks, for years reliant on credit lines from their foreign parents and hit by government measures including taxes and a foreign exchange mortgage repayment scheme, have external debt liabilities estimated at $25 billion this year.

But Jackson added: "The scale of Austrian bank loans to Hungary is not sufficient to cause actual problems in Austria itself and a lot of it has already been priced in."

Nevertheless, the fears sharply pushed up debt insurance costs for Austria's Erste Group Bank, whose five-year CDS climbed 50 bps on the day to 390 bps, the highest since end-November.

Erste shares ended 9 percent lower, while those of peer Raiffeisen Bank International retreated 6.3 percent. European banks have also been hit by investor concern over lenders' need to recapitalise.

The risk premium investors demand to hold 10-year Austrian bonds rather than safe-haven German Bunds widened to nearly 170 basis points.

The market moves come ahead of an auction of 1.32 billion euros ($1.70 billion) of triple-A-rated Austrian government bonds on Tuesday, Vienna's first debt sale this year. Bond sales this week by top-rated euro zone peers France and Germany have attracted solid but unspectacular demand.

Credit rating agency Moody's maintained Austria's Aaa debt rating in December but the country is among 15 euro zone states Standard & Poor's said last month it may downgrade in response to the bloc's sovereign debt crisis.

($1 = 0.7747 euros) (Reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Catherine Evans)