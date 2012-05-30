VIENNA May 30 Austria is set to select central
bank bosses half a year earlier than planned to avoid making the
sensitive decision during next year's election campaign, and the
reappointment of Governor Ewald Nowotny is not guaranteed, a
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The terms of Nowotny and three other directors expire at the
end of August 2013, just before the deadline for parliamentary
elections, and the governing coalition partners have agreed to
move forward the selection process, the Wiener Zeitung reported,
without citing its sources.
"Simply renewing the four directors is unlikely," it said,
adding Deputy Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek was probably out of
the running given a corruption scandal at the central bank's
banknote printing unit, of which he is chairman.
The central bank has said no members of the banknote unit's
supervisory board were aware of any wrongdoing.
The paper said former BAWAG executive Stefan Koren was a
potential replacement. Koren has also been tipped as a possible
chief executive for ailing Volksbanken AG, but there
are conflicting reports about whether he wants that job.
While Nowotny has done a good job and his re-election would
signal continuity at a time of crisis, the paper said, some
officials favoured nominating Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, the
former European Central Bank Executive Board member.
The head of the Austrian central bank gets a seat on the
ECB's policy-setting governing council.
As with all political appointments in Austria, the new
directors will have to balance the interests of the governing
Social Democrats and conservative People's Party. A spokesman
for Chancellor Werner Faymann was not immediately available.
