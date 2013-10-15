VIENNA/FRANKFURT Oct 15 JP Morgan's One
Equity Partners (OEP) is seeking to sell its majority stake in
Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles either through a
stock market listing or a trade sale, three people familiar with
the matter said.
Separate sources said in August that Constantia had hired
banks for an initial public offering (IPO).
While a flotation in Frankfurt remains the preferred option
for OEP, and could take place this year or early in 2014, the
private equity firm is also keeping the door open for potential
buyers, the three people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
"OEP has already tested the market and received tentative
bids from private equity groups," one of the people said, adding
that CVC and EQT were among those who had put in bids.
OEP beat CVC in an auction to buy Constantia Flexibles in
2009. CVC has remained interested in the packaging business ever
since, one of the three sources said.
OEP, Constantia Flexibles, CVC and EQT all declined to
comment.
OEP owns 75 percent of Constantia Flexibles, with the
founding family's foundation holding the rest.
It is hoping to see Constantia Flexibles' equity and debt
valued at 1.8-2 billion euros in a transaction, equivalent to
8-9 times its 2013 expected earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of 220-230 million, two of the
sources said.
Private equity firms buy companies, try to boost their
profitability by cutting costs or shaking up operations, and
then sell them on in the hope of making a return.
While OEP could divest all of its stake in a trade sale, it
is unlikely to be able to do so in a listing. Between 30 and 50
percent of the company would be floated on the stock market,
sources have said in the past.
Constantia Flexibles' net profit fell by a third to 21
million euros in the first half of 2013 and its operating margin
slipped 0.6 percentage point to 7.7 percent.
It makes packaging for the food and drugs sectors among
others, and its peers include Australia's Amcor and
U.S. groups Bemis and Sealed Air Corp.
The listed rivals trade at an average of 7.8 their expected
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.