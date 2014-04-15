* Proschofsky, consultant challenge company candidates
* Conwert to publish all candidates' names by Wednesday
* Proschofsky says has no ambition to oust Conwert CEO
By Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, April 15 Rebel investor Alexander
Proschofsky has put himself forward to join the board of
Austria's Conwert, signaling more upheaval for the
property firm whose management he has criticised in the past.
The 44-year-old founder of Cube Invest proposed himself and
a German real-estate consultant as alternatives to the two
candidates proposed by the company, who he said were too close
to major shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner.
Proschofsky, who says he owns about 1.5 percent of Conwert
and also has his own Vienna property portfolio, was a vocal
critic of the former head of the administrative board, Johannes
Meran, who announced his departure in November.
He wants Conwert to focus on its core German portfolio,
which he said it tried to sell last year, and install a director
who knows the German market like his candidate, Peter Hohlbein,
a former management board chairman of BIH Berliner Immobilien.
"We have to create shareholder value by running this company
properly," Proschofsky told Reuters in an interview. "This whole
company has been dominated for the past two years by the fact
that Haselsteiner wants some smaller company."
Conwert's diluted net asset value per share was 14.98 euros
at the end of 2013, while its share price was 9.33 euros. Most
Austrian and German real-estate companies trade at around net
asset value.
CANDIDATES LIST
An independent source with knowledge of the matter said
Conwert held talks with at least one party to sell the
portfolio, which accounts for three-quarters of all the
company's property.
Asked about the talks, a company spokesman said: "Conwert's
strategy is positioned towards growth in Germany."
He said Conwert would publish the list of all the candidates
for directorships by Wednesday, ahead of the company's annual
shareholder meeting on May 7, where a vote will be held.
Proschofsky said he had the support of shareholders owning
at least 10 percent of Conwert.
Haselsteiner, a prominent Austrian businessman who owns 24
percent of Conwert, was chief executive of construction company
Strabag until a year ago and is co-founder and major
shareholder of private rail and bus operator Westbahn.
Proschofsky said he had no ambition to oust Conwert CEO
Clemens Schneider, who was brought in on Meran's departure and
most recently ran the holding company that owns Westbahn.
"If he manages to run this company, then that's all good,"
he said. "He can learn and he may have some value."
Conwert's candidates for the two vacant positions on the
company's five-person administrative board are insolvency lawyer
Alexander Schoeller and venture capitalist Martina Postl.
Schoeller is a previous board member of the ECO commercial
real-estate group, which was bought by Conwert in 2010.
Postl is a former management board member of top.equity
Unternehmensbeteiligungs AG, a venture capital and private
equity firm on whose board Haselsteiner sat.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter and Tom
Heneghan)