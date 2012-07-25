VIENNA, July 25 The head of Austria's
conservative People's Party (OVP) in the province of Carinthia
resigned on Wednesday after admitting in court he took part in a
kickback scheme to milk money from the sale of state bank Hypo
Alpe Adria in 2007.
The abrupt departure of Josef Martinz follows a series of
corruption scandals that have dented confidence in public
officials and prompted Austria's parliament in June to adopt a
sweeping ethics package before elections due next year.
Martinz acknowledged that he plotted to siphon off for party
coffers part of an inflated 12 million euro ($14.5 million) fee
that was paid to tax adviser Dietrich Birnbacher for his three
weeks of work on the bank sale.
Birnbacher has confessed and has also implicated other local
politicians in Carinthia, a stronghold of the far-right Freedom
Party, which is making strong gains in opinion polls against the
ruling national coalition of Social Democrats and the OVP.
Members of the rightist Freedom Party of Carinthia (FPK),
which governs with the OVP in the province, have denied
wrongdoing in the affair.
"What Birnbacher says is correct," the Austria Press Agency
quoted Martinz as saying at his breach of trust trial in the
provincial capital of Klagenfurt. He quit his party post with
immediate effect.
People's Party leader Michael Spindelegger, also Austria's
foreign minister, said he would not put up with behaviour that
brought shame on the OVP.
"It was correct and necessary that this (resignation) took
place immediately. I personally am deeply disappointed in Josef
Martinz," he said in a statement.
Former Carinthian Governor Joerg Haider, the right-wing
leader who died in a 2008 car crash, was a prime architect of
the 2007 1.6 billion euro sale of Hypo Alpe Adria to German
landesbank BayernLB. Birnbacher has said Haider also sought to
get kickbacks from the deal.
Austria nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria in 2009 to avoid a
collapse of the then BayernLB-owned bank that would have sent
shock waves through central and eastern Europe.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)