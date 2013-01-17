(Deletes erroneous description of Landon in para 16 as BAE
executive)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA Jan 17 An Austrian count was acquitted
on Thursday of charges he covertly helped Britain's biggest arms
group distribute millions of euros to win weapons deals in
central and eastern Europe.
Alfons Mensdorff-Pouilly, who had insisted during his trial
that he served only as a well-connected adviser who had nothing
to do with bribes, instead got a two-month suspended sentence on
a lesser charge of falsifying evidence.
"This is not a clean bill of health. The whole thing
stinks," Judge Stefan Apostol told the count.
But prosecutors had been unable to prove charges of money
laundering and perjury that carried penalties of up to five
years in jail, he said.
BAE Systems, Europe's biggest defence company, was
fined $450 million by the United States and Britain in 2010,
following corruption investigations at home and abroad into arms
deals in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Sweden, the Czech Republic and
Hungary.
It was not a defendant in the Vienna trial and said it was
not asked by Austrian authorities to take part in any inquiry.
The case occurred as Austrian courts and prosecutors are
taking an increasingly tough line on corruption that has fuelled
perceptions of a cosy interplay of business and political power
in Austria.
Former Interior Minister and European lawmaker Ernst
Strasser got a four-year prison term for bribery this week after
being caught on camera offering to amend European legislation in
exchange for cash. He will lodge an appeal.
Mensdorff-Pouilly, 59, had painted himself as a man whose
acumen and family ties propelled him from struggling poultry
farmer to prosperity.
Prosecutor Michael Radasztics had accused him of using 12.6
million euros ($16.8 million) he got from BAE Systems via shell
companies to influence weapons deals in eastern Europe a decade
ago after the fall of the Iron Curtain.
THE WHITE SULTAN
Radasztics had told the court he did not bring bribery
charges because he could not prove who may have been paid off.
Defence attorney Harald Schuster seized on that to paint the
accusations as a desperate attempt to salvage a 10-year
investigation that had identified not a single bribe recipient.
Radasztics said he would lodge an appeal while
Mensdorff-Pouilly said he would not fight the verdict.
Mensdorff-Pouilly is a flamboyant figure who had hosted
lavish hunts at his castles in Scotland and Austria, hobnobbed
with the glamour set and wed a government minister.
He had testified of his beginnings trading game, poultry and
snails from his inherited estate in southeastern Austria, now a
successful hunting lodge.
It was not until his cousin married Tim Landon - a former
British secret agent known as the White Sultan who once
organised a coup in Oman - that the down-at-heel aristocrat
began to see fortune smile on him.
Landon, who died five years ago, introduced him to BAE,
which hired the count to advise on why it had lost out on a
fighter jet deal in Austria. It eventually broadened his remit
to include a potentially vast new market in the former communist
countries of eastern Europe that opened after 1990.
"If you have a bit of a feel for politics and many relatives
and friends in these countries, then you have the right
connections," Mensdorff-Pouilly had told the court. "I got
information that was not so easy to get."
($1=0.7521 euros)
