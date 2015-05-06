UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
VIENNA May 6 Several people were seriously injured in a collision between two passenger trains near the southeastern Austrian city of Graz on Wednesday morning, police said.
Broadcaster ORF cited emergency services saying a train driver was trapped in the wreckage and nine people were hurt.
A spokeswoman for train operator Steiermaerkische Landesbahnen said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash in a remote area. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.