VIENNA May 6 Several people were seriously injured in a collision between two passenger trains near the southeastern Austrian city of Graz on Wednesday morning, police said.

Broadcaster ORF cited emergency services saying a train driver was trapped in the wreckage and nine people were hurt.

A spokeswoman for train operator Steiermaerkische Landesbahnen said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash in a remote area. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)