VIENNA May 6 One man was killed and eight others injured in a collision between two passenger trains near the southeastern Austrian city of Graz on Wednesday morning, a local police spokesman said.

One train driver died in the crash which, according to initial investigations, could have been caused by a driver missing a traffic signal, he added.

Local media showed policemen mounting the wreckage of the two trains, which were badly damaged. Some of the eight surviving victims sustained severe injuries, according to the police.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tom Heneghan)