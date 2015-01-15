VIENNA Jan 15 Austria has no plans to issue an
ultra-long bond despite record low borrowing rates and
authorisation to sell debt with maturities out to 70 years, the
head of its state debt agency said on Thursday.
"We are simply not considering it at the moment," Martha
Oberndorfer told reporters.
"I would issue such long-dated paper at this level of
interest rates only if I have really strong indications that
demand is really large and I don't see that at the moment."
Austria's longest-dated publicly traded bond was sold in
January 2012 and matures in 2062. It now yields 1.3 percent.
Austria also does private placements of debt on merit.
Austria plans to borrow between 22 billion and 24 billion
euros this year, a fifth less than in 2014, when its average
borrowing costs were just 0.91 percent.
With Germany also having reduced borrowing needs by
balancing its budget, markets were taking a positive look at the
two countries' debt "because the scarcity value is rising", she
said.
She played down the impact of the Swiss central bank's
decision to end its cap on franc strength against the euro.
"We don't have any foreign currency risk so the franc-euro
exchange rate doesn't really affect us much," she said, noting
the Austrian treasury hedges all its foreign currency exposure.
"But of course the Swiss franc's development plays a role in
the way the Austrian economy develops. For instance it tends to
be an advantage for the tourism areas in western Austria. If the
euro weakens, Austria is a lot cheaper than Switzerland."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)