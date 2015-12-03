VIENNA Dec 3 Austria will fail to meet a crucial European Union deficit target next year despite having expressed confidence that it will be able to strip out some of the costs of the migration crisis, an independent body of experts said on Thursday.

Austria presented a 2016 budget in October that provided for a structural deficit just on the cusp of what is acceptable to Brussels, relying on an exemption for spending on migrants to stay within the target range.

The independent body, the Fiscal Council, however, cast serious doubt on the government's aim of a structural "zero deficit", referring to a measure that is adjusted for fluctuations in economic growth and excludes some one-off items.

"The structural zero deficit will not be achieved," the think tank's president, Bernhard Felderer, told reporters, presenting a Fiscal Council report forecasting a structural deficit of 1.4 percent of GDP, almost a percentage point bigger than the 0.5 percent forecast by the government.

Weak economic growth and a planned tax cut for most taxpayers were likely to exacerbate the deficit, the report said.

The deepening of the deficit, from 0.5 percent of GDP this year, according to the Fiscal Council's projection, would be driven in part by higher refugee-related costs, which the council estimated would be 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) next year and 700 million euros this year.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants, many of them fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Afghanistan and elsewhere, have entered Austria since early September, and the overwhelming majority have continued into Germany.

Some, however, have decided to stay and apply for asylum in Austria, and the government expects the number of applicants to reach 95,000 this year, compared with roughly 28,000 last year.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said last month he still expected the 2016 budget to meet the European Commission's targets on deficits, even though the Commission said it was one of four countries that risked missing them. ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Louise Ireland)