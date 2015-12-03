VIENNA Dec 3 Austria will fail to meet a
crucial European Union deficit target next year despite having
expressed confidence that it will be able to strip out some of
the costs of the migration crisis, an independent body of
experts said on Thursday.
Austria presented a 2016 budget in October that provided for
a structural deficit just on the cusp of what is acceptable to
Brussels, relying on an exemption for spending on migrants to
stay within the target range.
The independent body, the Fiscal Council, however, cast
serious doubt on the government's aim of a structural "zero
deficit", referring to a measure that is adjusted for
fluctuations in economic growth and excludes some one-off items.
"The structural zero deficit will not be achieved," the
think tank's president, Bernhard Felderer, told reporters,
presenting a Fiscal Council report forecasting a structural
deficit of 1.4 percent of GDP, almost a percentage point bigger
than the 0.5 percent forecast by the government.
Weak economic growth and a planned tax cut for most
taxpayers were likely to exacerbate the deficit, the report
said.
The deepening of the deficit, from 0.5 percent of GDP this
year, according to the Fiscal Council's projection, would be
driven in part by higher refugee-related costs, which the
council estimated would be 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) next
year and 700 million euros this year.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants, many of them fleeing war
and poverty in the Middle East, Afghanistan and elsewhere, have
entered Austria since early September, and the overwhelming
majority have continued into Germany.
Some, however, have decided to stay and apply for asylum in
Austria, and the government expects the number of applicants to
reach 95,000 this year, compared with roughly 28,000 last year.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said last
month he still expected the 2016 budget to meet the European
Commission's targets on deficits, even though the Commission
said it was one of four countries that risked missing them.
($1 = 0.9258 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Francois
Murphy; Editing by Louise Ireland)