VIENNA, April 2 Austrian prosecutors said they were investigating whether Deutsche Bank violated prospectus and notification rules when selling special debt of Volksbanken AG to a pair of local investors.

Confirming a report by Format magazine, a spokesman for prosecutors' white-collar crime unit in Vienna said on Thursday they were following up on a complaint referred to them by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) watchdog.

"The case is pending with us," the spokesman said without giving more details. The FMA declined comment.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank said it was working to help clarify the matter. "We consider the accusations unfounded," a spokesman said.

The magazine report said the investors, a married couple, had gone to the FMA after losing money on the investment.

One person familiar with the matter said the issue centred on how much information the couple was supposed to get about the debt, which was issued in Luxembourg.

The FMA refers cases to prosecutors if there is a potential crime which in this case could carry a jail term of up to three years. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt)