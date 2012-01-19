(Adds quotes and background)

* Banks must meet capital goals w/o damaging CEE franchise

* Vienna 2.0 initiative offers little relief

VIENNA, Jan 19 Austrian banks run the risk of damaging their key business in emerging Europe if they scale back in the region to help boost capital ratios, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

Banks including Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International and Oesterreichische Volksbanken are leading lenders in central and eastern Europe but may reduce business - or deleverage - there to hoard capital.

"Major Austrian banks will face a difficult balancing act until the middle of 2012," Fitch analyst Christian Kuendig said in a statement.

"While they are required to improve their capitalisation to meet EBA requirements and allay debt investors, they will have to ensure that risk-weighted assets reduction does not structurally damage their CEE franchises."

He was referring to major banks' need to boost core capital ratios to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by the end of June to meet guidelines from the European Banking Authority.

Even if regulators were to give banks more leeway on the EBA goals as a way to prevent an economic backlash in emerging Europe, the lenders still have to improve capitalisation to convince markets they are safe counterparties, Fitch said.

Efforts to coordinate policy on deleveraging in emerging Europe - the so-called Vienna 2.0 initiative - are under way.

Fitch said the Volksbanken group faced the greatest structural changes, but capital shortfalls at RBI and Erste were also "sizeable".

Volksbanken, which failed last year's European bank stress tests, hopes to escape having to meet the onerous EBA capital target by selling its eastern European arm to Russia's Sberbank within weeks.

If it is unable to use the sale to shed its role as a major international bank subject to the EBA goal, it has to come up with an extra 1.05 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in capital, which it acknowledges would be a struggle.

Raiffeisen and Erste have both expressed confidence they can hit the EBA target.

($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)