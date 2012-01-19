(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, Jan 19 Austrian banks run the risk
of damaging their key business in emerging Europe if they scale
back in the region to help boost capital ratios, Fitch Ratings
said on Thursday.
Banks including Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank
International and Oesterreichische Volksbanken
are leading lenders in central and eastern Europe but
may reduce business - or deleverage - there to hoard capital.
"Major Austrian banks will face a difficult balancing act
until the middle of 2012," Fitch analyst Christian Kuendig said
in a statement.
"While they are required to improve their capitalisation to
meet EBA requirements and allay debt investors, they will have
to ensure that risk-weighted assets reduction does not
structurally damage their CEE franchises."
He was referring to major banks' need to boost core capital
ratios to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by the end of June
to meet guidelines from the European Banking Authority.
Even if regulators were to give banks more leeway on the EBA
goals as a way to prevent an economic backlash in emerging
Europe, the lenders still have to improve capitalisation to
convince markets they are safe counterparties, Fitch said.
Efforts to coordinate policy on deleveraging in emerging
Europe - the so-called Vienna 2.0 initiative - are under way.
Fitch said the Volksbanken group faced the greatest
structural changes, but capital shortfalls at RBI and Erste were
also "sizeable".
Volksbanken, which failed last year's European bank stress
tests, hopes to escape having to meet the onerous EBA capital
target by selling its eastern European arm to Russia's Sberbank
within weeks.
If it is unable to use the sale to shed its role as a major
international bank subject to the EBA goal, it has to come up
with an extra 1.05 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in capital,
which it acknowledges would be a struggle.
Raiffeisen and Erste have both expressed confidence they can
hit the EBA target.
