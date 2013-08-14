BRIEF-China sets 2017 targets for GDP, CPI, M2, budget deficit
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
VIENNA Aug 14 Austria's economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter of 2013 as exports rose although domestic consumption stagnated, the WIFO research institute said on Wednesday, in line with estimates in a Reuters poll.
WIFO's flash estimate for gross domestic product showed exports rose 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter. Imports fell 0.1 percent, after a fall of 0.4 percent in the first three months.
Compared with the second quarter of 2012, GDP rose 0.3 percent in real terms, compared with a contraction of 0.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.
WIFO is one of Austria's main research bodies and compiles official economic statistics for the state.
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
BEIJING, March 5 China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament on Sunday.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme