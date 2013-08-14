VIENNA Aug 14 Austria's economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter of 2013 as exports rose although domestic consumption stagnated, the WIFO research institute said on Wednesday, in line with estimates in a Reuters poll.

WIFO's flash estimate for gross domestic product showed exports rose 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter. Imports fell 0.1 percent, after a fall of 0.4 percent in the first three months.

Compared with the second quarter of 2012, GDP rose 0.3 percent in real terms, compared with a contraction of 0.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

WIFO is one of Austria's main research bodies and compiles official economic statistics for the state.