VIENNA, April 17 Ratings agency Fitch reaffirmed Austria's top credit rating and stable outlook on Tuesday, citing its flexible economy and efforts to shore up public finances.

But it said it was keeping a close eye on the country's banks - the leading lenders to central and eastern Europe - and efforts to control the wider euro zone debt crisis.

Those factors played a role when Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its coveted AAA in January and Moody's warned a month later it might follow suit.

"Notwithstanding the strong fundamentals, the exposure of Austrian banks to emerging Europe, including large volumes to weaker members, is significant but currently is not a material risk to Austria's 'AAA' status," Gergely Kiss, director in Fitch's sovereign group, said in a statement.

Ratings agencies see Austria's relatively large financial sector as a potential risk to sovereign ratings should the state need to step in again to prop up lenders.

Austria had to nationalise two banks during the 2008/09 financial crisis and another rescue is about to give it a large minority stake in ailing Volksbanken AG.

Austrian National Bank Director Andreas Ittner told reporters earlier that domestic lenders still were undercapitalised compared with international peers, but stressed they were making progress in bulking up their balance sheets.

He said they were within reach of hitting European and domestic core capital targets.

Taking a wider view, Fitch said Austria was not immune to the systemic nature of the euro zone debt crisis.

"Despite important policy measures such as the adoption of the fiscal compact and the ECB's three-year liquidity operations, and subsequent stabilisation of sovereign and bank funding conditions in the eurozone, only a broad-based and sustainable economic recovery across the region will mark the end of the crisis," it said.

It noted Austria's ambitions to balance the state budget by 2016 and said a smaller-than-expected 2011 deficit of 2.6 percent of GDP gave it a good starting point.

"However, in light of the weak and uncertain economic outlook, in Fitch's view only the strict implementation of the consolidation measures can ensure a falling debt/GDP ratio from 2013-2014 onwards," it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michael Roddy)