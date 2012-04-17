VIENNA, April 17 Ratings agency Fitch reaffirmed
Austria's top credit rating and stable outlook on Tuesday,
citing its flexible economy and efforts to shore up public
finances.
But it said it was keeping a close eye on the country's
banks - the leading lenders to central and eastern Europe - and
efforts to control the wider euro zone debt crisis.
Those factors played a role when Standard & Poor's stripped
Austria of its coveted AAA in January and Moody's warned a month
later it might follow suit.
"Notwithstanding the strong fundamentals, the exposure of
Austrian banks to emerging Europe, including large volumes to
weaker members, is significant but currently is not a material
risk to Austria's 'AAA' status," Gergely Kiss, director in
Fitch's sovereign group, said in a statement.
Ratings agencies see Austria's relatively large financial
sector as a potential risk to sovereign ratings should the state
need to step in again to prop up lenders.
Austria had to nationalise two banks during the 2008/09
financial crisis and another rescue is about to give it a large
minority stake in ailing Volksbanken AG.
Austrian National Bank Director Andreas Ittner told
reporters earlier that domestic lenders still were
undercapitalised compared with international peers, but stressed
they were making progress in bulking up their balance sheets.
He said they were within reach of hitting European and
domestic core capital targets.
Taking a wider view, Fitch said Austria was not immune to
the systemic nature of the euro zone debt crisis.
"Despite important policy measures such as the adoption of
the fiscal compact and the ECB's three-year liquidity
operations, and subsequent stabilisation of sovereign and bank
funding conditions in the eurozone, only a broad-based and
sustainable economic recovery across the region will mark the
end of the crisis," it said.
It noted Austria's ambitions to balance the state budget by
2016 and said a smaller-than-expected 2011 deficit of 2.6
percent of GDP gave it a good starting point.
"However, in light of the weak and uncertain economic
outlook, in Fitch's view only the strict implementation of the
consolidation measures can ensure a falling debt/GDP ratio from
2013-2014 onwards," it added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michael Roddy)