VIENNA Dec 4 Jubilant supporters clambered onto
tables to welcome Austria's new president Alexander Van der
Bellen to his post-election celebration on Sunday night, giddy
with relief that the former Greens leader had clearly beaten his
far-right opponent.
"Thank god for this result," said Iraqi refugee Mahmoud, as
Van der Bellen entered the room at a fashionable Vienna hotel to
the strains of Queen's 'We are the Champions'.
"Thanks for walking this very, very, very long path with
us," read a message from Van der Bellen on a giant screen.
Austria's far-right presidential candidate Norbert Hofer was
soundly defeated on Sunday, confounding forecasts of a tight
election in which he would ride a wave of populism sweeping the
West.
With only postal ballots left to count, a projection by
pollster SORA for broadcaster ORF showed Van der Bellen on 53.3
percent and Hofer on 46.7 percent.
Supporter Harald Retschitzegger said he could finally
breathe a sigh of relief, after witnessing Austria's
longest-ever election campaign which dragged on for months.
"I'm full of hope, this is a good thing for Austria, for
promoting peace, for being open to all people," said the
52-year-old with a temporary "I love Van der Bellen" tattoo on
his shaved head.
Austrians are glad to put behind them the comedy of errors
that meant the election dragged on for almost a year, prompting
some media to label the country a "banana republic".
The election was a re-run of a May vote that was overturned
due to counting irregularities.
"I can't believe it, I can't believe it!," said 60-year-old
Veronika Baig, who works in education.
"Now it is possible for us to have a pluralistic society.
Not to divide and to exclude," she added.
Although Austria's president traditionally has a largely
ceremonial role, the election was a test of populist sentiment
in Europe ahead of elections in France, Germany and the
Netherlands next year.
Supporters of Hofer's anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPO)
tried to put a brave face on their defeat, hailing the fact that
they had found support among nearly half of the electorate.
"Of course I'm disappointed," said Dimitrij Grieb, who
joined the FPO in the 1990s.
"If anybody had told me back then that I would live to see
an FPO candidate in a presidential run-off election, I would
have said, that's absurd."
This election broke the monopoly centrist parties have had
on Austria's highest office for decades.
