VIENNA Oct 11 The outcome of Vienna's city election on Sunday is too close to call, a "poll of polls" combining pre-election surveys and exit polling by SORA for Austrian broadcaster ORF said.

The survey put support for the Social Democrats (SPO), who have governed the city since the aftermath of World War Two, at 34.5-37.5 percent while the far-right Freedom Party was on 33-36 percent.

The polls used included a survey of 2,000 people carried out between Wednesday and Sunday. Those surveyed on Sunday were asked how they had voted, a SORA spokesman said. Polling stations closed at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT). (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)