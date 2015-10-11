VIENNA Oct 11 The outcome of Vienna's city
election on Sunday is too close to call, a "poll of polls"
combining pre-election surveys and exit polling by SORA for
Austrian broadcaster ORF said.
The survey put support for the Social Democrats (SPO), who
have governed the city since the aftermath of World War Two, at
34.5-37.5 percent while the far-right Freedom Party was on 33-36
percent.
The polls used included a survey of 2,000 people carried out
between Wednesday and Sunday. Those surveyed on Sunday were
asked how they had voted, a SORA spokesman said. Polling
stations closed at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)