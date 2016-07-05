VIENNA, July 5 Austria's interior minister on Tuesday said he would propose Oct. 2 for a re-run of the run-off presidential election.

Wolfgang Sobotka told reporters shortly before a government meeting that he would submit the proposal to the government, and "the council of ministers will agree, I hope".

Austria's highest court ordered the re-run on Friday after four days of questioning more than 60 witnesses revealed widespread irregularities in the counting of the postal ballots. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland)